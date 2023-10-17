Embedded Computing Design

Swissbit Stores 3D NAND Technology

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 17, 2023

News

Swissbit Stores 3D NAND Technology
Image Credit: Swissbit

Westford, Massachusetts. Swissbit is now delivering a new family of SATA SSDs. Its X-73, X-75, and X-78 are run by an industrial 112-layer 3D NAND technology. The SSDs range from 40 GB up to 1.92 TB and include M.2 2242, M.2 2280, Slim SATA MO-297, and 2.5” form factors. The X-75 (2.5”) and X-75m2 2280  arrive with Swissbit’s powersafe PLP securing operations while avoiding drive corruption and loss of critical data.

For security, all SATA SSDs are provided with AES-256 encryption and TCG Opal 2.0 as well as all products act as self-encrypting-drives (SEDs). They are developed to boost data sharing, but only to trusted sources for a more than capable technology of encrypting stored data

“Our new generation of SATA SSDs underlines the industrial long-term strategy in providing highly reliable, secure, industrial-grade NAND flash memory solutions for our customers,” said Roger Griesemer, General Manager Memory Solutions at Swissbit. “We have specifically designed these drives to meet the needs of the most demanding applications, especially in mission-critical sectors such as embedded systems, IPC, IoT, networking and communication equipment, and industrial automation.”

For more information, visit swissbit.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

