Transcend Announces Blazing-Fast Portable SSD ESD380C

Press Release

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®), a leading brand of digital storage and multimedia products, recently announced a new high-speed portable SSD, ESD380C, that comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, a performance speed of 2,000 MB/s, and up to 2TB of ample storage space, all in an anti-shock, compact design.

This strikingly fast, durable, and secured portable SSD brings the performance of creative professionals and gamers to the next level.

The ESD380C features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface and a Type-C port, bringing the speed up to 2,000 MB/s. The high performance and low latency are capable of saving 4K videos, high-resolution images, and large media files. The ESD380C is housed in an aluminum enclosure, which is durable to protect data stored on the drive and enhances heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism allows a more stable performance even under demanding operations.

Transcend’s ESD380C portable SSD meets US military drop-test standards. Its lightweight, palm-sized design fits perfectly in the pocket. The drive is covered by a silicone rubber case to make it more ruggedized and shock-absorbing. Additionally, the ESD380C comes with a USB Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A cable, making it versatile enough to support PC, Mac, tablet, camera, and even new game consoles!

Transcend offers a free, exclusive data management software, Transcend Elite, providing various functions, which includes backup, restore, encryption, decryption, cloud backup, etc. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android, keeping your files more organized, secured, and up-to-date!

Transcend’s ESD380C portable SSD is covered by a five-year limited warranty. Please visit the Transcend website for more details: http://www.transcend-info.com/.