Empowering Your Creativity: The STM32 Summit

Get ready to revolutionize your tech game at STMicroelectronics’ STM32Summit this December. First, on December 10 at 11:00 AM ET, you’ll hear from innovation leaders including ST, its customers, and partners, when they unveil game-changing announcements during a live Keynote Address. This is your front-row seat to discover cutting-edge advancements and brand-new products that will shape the future of engineering.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. On December 12 at 2:00 PM ET, dive deep into the world of AI-accelerated STM32 microprocessors. Experience the unboxing of a high-end, general-purpose MCU and explore groundbreaking applications in computer vision, including the camera pipeline and image processing unit. This session promises to deliver valuable insights for developers eager to harness the power of advanced processing capabilities.

Cap off the summit on December 13 at 2:00 PM ET by unlocking the full potential of the ST Edge AI ecosystem. Learn how to enhance your designs with AI hardware acceleration and explore the robust tools available in the ST Edge AI Suite. This session is your opportunity to fast-track innovation and bring your products to the next level with smarter, faster edge solutions.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry pioneers, gain in-depth technical knowledge, and get hands-on with the latest innovations.

