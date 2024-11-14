Embedded Computing Design

November 14, 2024

Semtech Reinforces Commitment to a Greener Future at Electronica 2024
Semtech Corporation is reasserting its dedication to sustainability at electronica 2024. At booth #C3.262, attendees have the chance to explore Semtech’s offerings and discover more about its sustainable development programs. "We believe that sustainable innovation is key to solving some of the world's most critical challenges," said Hong Hou, president and chief executive officer of Semtech. "Electronica is the ideal opportunity to share our sustainability vision. Technology should push boundaries and contribute positively to the world. This principle will continue to guide our strategy, product innovation, and global operations."

Semtech at Electronica 2024

