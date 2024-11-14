Semtech Reinforces Commitment to a Greener Future at Electronica 2024
November 14, 2024
News
Semtech Corporation is reasserting its dedication to sustainability at electronica 2024. At booth #C3.262, attendees have the chance to explore Semtech’s offerings and discover more about its sustainable development programs. "We believe that sustainable innovation is key to solving some of the world's most critical challenges," said Hong Hou, president and chief executive officer of Semtech. "Electronica is the ideal opportunity to share our sustainability vision. Technology should push boundaries and contribute positively to the world. This principle will continue to guide our strategy, product innovation, and global operations."
Semtech at Electronica 2024
-
Semtech’s advanced circuit protection solutions
- Safeguards vulnerable, critical circuitry in electronics
-
LoRa
- Wireless IoT solutions for SMB and smart home, asset tracking, and LoRaWAN satellite connectivity
-
PerSe smart sensing solutions
- Improves end user experience in consumer, wearable, automotive, and industrial applications
-
Cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions
- Securely connect global mission-critical applications
For more information, visit semtech.com.