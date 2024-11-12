Embedded Computing Design

The road to electronica: Infineon Showcases its End-to-End edge AI Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 12, 2024

Blog

The road to electronica: Infineon Showcases its End-to-End edge AI Solutions
Image Credit: Infineon

At this year's electronica, Infineon is exhibiting its AI solutions designed to build, optimize and, deploy robust edge AI models using DEEPCRAFT Studio, DEEPCRAFT Ready Models, and ModusToolbox. The software solutions are ideal for MCUs like PSOC Edge and PSOC 6 to develop power-efficient intelligent devices for consumers. Join Infineon at Hall C3, Booth 502 to learn about and view demonstrations on its end-to-end edge AI platforms.

DEEPCRAFT Studio

  • The solution is a development platform for building edge AI / machine learning (ML) models delivering tools and the flexibility required to customize models for specific needs.

DEEPCRAFT Ready Models

  • These AI / ML models are ready to be integrated to any edge device, saving time, cost, and resources required to create collect, validate, and label data, as well as training models.

ModusToolbox  

  • ModusToolbox provides a collection of development tools, libraries, and embedded runtime assets.

By leveraging XENSIV sensors with DEEPCRAFT Ready Models advanced features such as audio and gesture detection can be utilized to create the next generation of consumer devices.  

For more information, visit infineon.com/cms/en/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

