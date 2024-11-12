The road to electronica: Infineon Showcases its End-to-End edge AI Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Infineon

At this year's electronica, Infineon is exhibiting its AI solutions designed to build, optimize and, deploy robust edge AI models using DEEPCRAFT Studio, DEEPCRAFT Ready Models, and ModusToolbox. The software solutions are ideal for MCUs like PSOC Edge and PSOC 6 to develop power-efficient intelligent devices for consumers. Join Infineon at Hall C3, Booth 502 to learn about and view demonstrations on its end-to-end edge AI platforms.

DEEPCRAFT Studio

The solution is a development platform for building edge AI / machine learning (ML) models delivering tools and the flexibility required to customize models for specific needs.

DEEPCRAFT Ready Models

These AI / ML models are ready to be integrated to any edge device, saving time, cost, and resources required to create collect, validate, and label data, as well as training models.

ModusToolbox

ModusToolbox provides a collection of development tools, libraries, and embedded runtime assets.

By leveraging XENSIV sensors with DEEPCRAFT Ready Models advanced features such as audio and gesture detection can be utilized to create the next generation of consumer devices.

For more information, visit infineon.com/cms/en/.