Leveraging AI & Computer Vision to Reduce Empty Miles

Whitepaper

Nowadays, there are still many trucks on the road that carry barely loaded or empty shipping containers, resulting in unnecessary fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

To address this issue, Aetina has collaborated with iSSA Technology to introduce a computer vision solution—AI-powered 3D ToF smart camera solution. This solution aims to assist truck fleets in obtaining accurate shipping container loading data through real-time video analytics, helping them develop effective plans for improving their shipping and logistics systems to reduce empty miles.

The AI-powered 3D ToF smart camera solution leverages NVIDIA Jetson and innoDepX (an iSSA subsidiary) CubiVision. It provides an intelligent monitoring system that enables real-time calculations of container load, facilitating accurate monitoring of the overall loading rate of the fleet.