Embedded Computing Design

A Game Changer For Wireless Clinical Devices: The Impact of Wi-Fi 6/6E on Connected Medical Devices in Hospital Settings

April 03, 2023

Whitepaper

Wi-Fi networks are the indispensable backbone for connected medical devices in hospitals.


Laird Connectivity White PaperHowever, the increasing density of wireless medical devices is putting tremendous pressure on Wi-Fi networks, as more and more devices require an ever-growing volume of connections and bandwidth. Network congestion is a nuisance for consumer devices, but the consequences are far more serious in medical environments where medical devices perform critical roles.

The solution to those challenges is a new version of Wi-Fi that has been released by the IEEE standards body and labeled Wi-Fi 6 and 6E by the Wi-Fi Alliance. This white paper will explain the impact of the advancements in Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.

