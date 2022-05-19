Mouser’s prize draw at Embedded World 2022
May 19, 2022
Press Release
Join Mouser Electronics (Hall 4A, Booth 102) at this year’s embedded world - a world-leading international technology fair with a focus on embedded solutions.
All visitors to their booth are welcome to spin the wheel for a chance to win one of a host of gadgets and goodies, including a high-quality miniature multi-tool, multimeter test equipment, and more. In a change to past years, the game will use gesture control to initiate the spin.
Attendees can also visit the Mouser Demo Pod to experience some of the latest technologies from Mouser’s manufacturing partners, including:
- Voice control for home automation using NXP’s SLN-ALEXA-IOT kit, a simple motor drive, and either voice commands or the Amazon Alexa app.
- People counting for smart buildings using the EagleEye people-counting system from Analog Devices.
- Smart home environmental data monitoring using the Würth Elektronik Sensor Featherwing with Arduino Portenta H7 board, enabling rapid prototyping of smart home applications.
- Indoor air quality monitor using the Microchip PIC-BLE development board and the Mikroe Air Quality 7 Click.
- Bluetooth Mesh lighting for smart home using the Silicon Labs ThunderboardSense 2 boards.
Online sweepstakes
Mouser will also be running an online sweepstakes (prize draw) where registrants can enter to win one of the following boards:
- Analog Devices Eagle Eye Trial Kit
- DigiXBee3
- Microchip Technology ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM1 Evaluation Kit
- Nordic Semiconductor Thingy:91 Multisensor Prototyping Kit
- NXP Semiconductors i.MX 8M Mini Evaluation Kit
- Onsemi RSL10 Smart Shot Camera
- Terasic Technologies FPGA Cloud Connectivity Kit
- Texas Instruments AWR1843BOOST Automation Evaluation Module
Mouser’s Embedded World 2022 online sweepstakes is now open for entries through 11:59 P.M CET on Friday, June 24, 2022.
To enter the sweepstakes and to learn more, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2022 (English) or https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2022-de (German).