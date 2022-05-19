Mouser’s prize draw at Embedded World 2022

Press Release

Join Mouser Electronics (Hall 4A, Booth 102) at this year’s embedded world - a world-leading international technology fair with a focus on embedded solutions.

All visitors to their booth are welcome to spin the wheel for a chance to win one of a host of gadgets and goodies, including a high-quality miniature multi-tool, multimeter test equipment, and more. In a change to past years, the game will use gesture control to initiate the spin.

Attendees can also visit the Mouser Demo Pod to experience some of the latest technologies from Mouser’s manufacturing partners, including:

Voice control for home automation using NXP’s SLN-ALEXA-IOT kit, a simple motor drive, and either voice commands or the Amazon Alexa app.

People counting for smart buildings using the EagleEye people-counting system from Analog Devices.

Smart home environmental data monitoring using the Würth Elektronik Sensor Featherwing with Arduino Portenta H7 board, enabling rapid prototyping of smart home applications.

Indoor air quality monitor using the Microchip PIC-BLE development board and the Mikroe Air Quality 7 Click.

Bluetooth Mesh lighting for smart home using the Silicon Labs ThunderboardSense 2 boards.

Online sweepstakes

Mouser will also be running an online sweepstakes (prize draw) where registrants can enter to win one of the following boards:

Analog Devices Eagle Eye Trial Kit

DigiXBee3

Microchip Technology ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM1 Evaluation Kit

Nordic Semiconductor Thingy:91 Multisensor Prototyping Kit

NXP Semiconductors i.MX 8M Mini Evaluation Kit

Onsemi RSL10 Smart Shot Camera

Terasic Technologies FPGA Cloud Connectivity Kit

Texas Instruments AWR1843BOOST Automation Evaluation Module

Mouser’s Embedded World 2022 online sweepstakes is now open for entries through 11:59 P.M CET on Friday, June 24, 2022.

To enter the sweepstakes and to learn more, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2022 (English) or https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2022-de (German).