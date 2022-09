The Potential of IoT Virtualization in Factory Automation

Whitepaper

Workload consolidation has the potential to transform the factory floor, but many industrial automation professionals still struggle to understand and implement it. With the latest processor architectures, manufacturers can easily leverage virtual GPUs and start solving real-world challenges.

In this article, developers will learn:

Why workload consolidation is key to achieving smart-factory objectives

How to eliminate redundant systems, reduce total energy computation, and lower costs

About the new technologies addressing IoT and GPU virtualization challenges