Intelligent Memory at electronica 2024

By Chad Cox

October 29, 2024

Image Credit: Intelligent Memory

Intelligent Memory will attend electronica 2024 (Hall B4.101) where it will showcase its innovative JEDEC compliant DDR4 devices in x4, x8, and x16 DDR4 DRAM. The excitement is built around its new DDR4s that deliver 16Gb with clock speeds up to 1600MHz and data bandwidth up to 3200Mbps.

“DRAM components in x4 organizations are hard to get as most memory manufacturers prefer to keep them for their own DRAM memory modules,” explained David Raquet, Global Vice President Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “Moreover, the components and the modules are available in commercial temperature ranges only. With our x4 DDR4 DRAM range, we provide more choice and options for today’s data-intensive specialty applications like data loggers.”

For more information, visit intelligentmemory.com.

