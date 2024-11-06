Embedded Computing Design

Greenliant will Exhibit its Innovative SSDs at electronica 2024

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 06, 2024

News

Image Credit: Greenliant

Visitors to electronica can visit Macnica ATD Europe’s booth C4-359, where Greenliant will exhibit its innovative EX Series NVMe ArmourDrive M.2 2242 / 2280 and NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs). They support mission critical applications where harsh environments are a factor. Operating temperatures range between -40 to +95 degrees Celsius.

The EX Series SSDs, with EnduroSLC technology, offer up to 400K program-erase (P/E) cycles and enhanced data retention for write intensive workloads. According to Greenliant, its NVMe SSDs support AES-256 hardware encryption, Hardware Crypto Erase (HCE) and Secure Erase for safeguarding data.

Greenliant’s variety of industrial data storage products include eMMC, PATA, SATA interface NANDrive SSDs, SATA M.2 2242 / 2280, mSATA, SATA 2.5" ArmourDrive SSDs, SD / microSD ArmourDrive memory cards and high-capacity NVMe U.2, SATA 2.5” SSDs. Available in 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) or 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND configurations and a wide range of capacities.

Preferred applications are aerospace, defense, industrial, networking, and transportation.

For more information, visit greenliant.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

