Greenliant will Exhibit its Innovative SSDs at electronica 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Greenliant

Visitors to electronica can visit Macnica ATD Europe’s booth C4-359, where Greenliant will exhibit its innovative EX Series NVMe ArmourDrive M.2 2242 / 2280 and NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs). They support mission critical applications where harsh environments are a factor. Operating temperatures range between -40 to +95 degrees Celsius.

The EX Series SSDs, with EnduroSLC technology, offer up to 400K program-erase (P/E) cycles and enhanced data retention for write intensive workloads. According to Greenliant, its NVMe SSDs support AES-256 hardware encryption, Hardware Crypto Erase (HCE) and Secure Erase for safeguarding data.

Greenliant’s variety of industrial data storage products include eMMC, PATA, SATA interface NANDrive SSDs, SATA M.2 2242 / 2280, mSATA, SATA 2.5" ArmourDrive SSDs, SD / microSD ArmourDrive memory cards and high-capacity NVMe U.2, SATA 2.5” SSDs. Available in 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) or 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND configurations and a wide range of capacities.

Preferred applications are aerospace, defense, industrial, networking, and transportation.



For more information, visit greenliant.com.