electronica: Alliance Memory to Showcase its Expansion of High-Speed CMOS Mobile Low-Power SDRAMs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 22, 2024

Image Credit: Alliance Memory

Kirkland Washington. Alliance Memory announced the expansion of its high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with a new single-channel 16Gb LPDDR4X device. It merges higher power efficiency with enhanced clock speeds and data rates in a 200-ball FBGA form factor.

The AS4C1G16MD4V-046BIN’s single channel supports eight banks of 16 bits providing a fully synchronous operation, programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly, and configurable drive strength. A self-refresh rate is managed by an on-chip temperature sensor.

The LPDDR4X SDRAM delivers a high clock frequency of 2.133GHz for a data rate of 4.2Gbps. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +95°C. It offers consistent drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible alternatives for similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications.

Alliance Memory designed the solution for increased battery life in portable electronics within consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including:

  • Smartphones
  • Smart speakers
  • Wearables
  • Security Surveillance Systems

For more information, visit alliancememory.com.

