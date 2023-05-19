Visit ECSIPC at Computex 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ECSIPC

Taipei, Taiwan. ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) will be showcasing its newest solutions for smart retail, automation intelligence, information kiosks, and lottery terminals during Computex 2023 (Hall 1, 4F, at Booth number L0317a). Demonstrations will include the LIVA Z5 Plus mini-PC series and the B760H7-M8 and Q670H7-IS1 motherboards.

The LIVA Z5 Plus and LIVA Z5E Plus mini-PCs expand with up to four 4K monitors powered by13th generation Intel Core i processors and include:

M.2 2280 PCI-E NVMe Gen-4x4 SSD

2.5-inch SATA SSD (Z5E Plus)

Two 2.5GbE (with the option of Intel vPro)

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

The B760H7-M8 motherboard leverages 13th generation Intel Core i processors and includes two ultra-high speed M.2 NVMe SSD PCI-E 4x4, four SATA ports, DDR5 memory, and optional 3D graphics via GPU card into the PCI-Express 5.0 16x slot.

Designed for automation intelligence, the ECSIPC Q670H7-IS1 motherboard is ideal for applications such as Smart Auto Test Equipment and Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) utilizing 13th generation Intel Core i processors. It includes:

Up to 128GB DDR5

M.2 NVMe PCI-E 4x4

SATA SSD

Two Ethernet

Wi-Fi/BT

LTE/5G

Legacy COM RS232/422/485

For more inforamtion, visit ecsipc.com.