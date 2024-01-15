GPS CAN from Peak-System

PEAK-System has introduced a sensor with CAN FD connection. The PCAN-GPS FD I/O module was developed to detect position, orientation, and acceleration. The solution is capable of connecting via a CAN connection that supports both CAN FD standard and classic CAN.



Integrated is an Arm Cortex M4 microcontroller and is delivered with what PEAK-System calls a “user-friendly" development package for C and C++. Firmware is transmitted by the CAN bus with included ready-to-use standard firmware supporting transfer of all sensor data continually to the CAN bus.

