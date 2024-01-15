Embedded Computing Design

GPS CAN from Peak-System

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 15, 2024

News

GPS CAN from Peak-System
Image Credit: PEAK-System

PEAK-System has introduced a sensor with CAN FD connection. The PCAN-GPS FD I/O module was developed to detect position, orientation, and acceleration. The solution is capable of connecting via a CAN connection that supports both CAN FD standard and classic CAN.
 

Integrated is an Arm Cortex M4 microcontroller and is delivered with what PEAK-System calls a “user-friendly" development package for C and C++. Firmware is transmitted by the CAN bus with included ready-to-use standard firmware supporting transfer of all sensor data continually to the CAN bus.

For more information, visit peak-system.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
IoT
Image Credit: Bosch
Full Body Sensing with Bosch at CES 2024

January 9, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: PX5’s Industrial-Grade PX5 NET: BSD Sockets API for Demanding Applications

January 15, 2024

MORE
Open Source
New RISC-V Company Quintauris Joins Major Semiconductor Players, Names CEO

January 2, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
SGET Outlines Creating Value Through Standardization

January 15, 2024

MORE