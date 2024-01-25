Embedded Computing Design

RDS Displays 16:9 Wide Aspect Ratio

By Chad Cox

January 25, 2024

Image Credit: RDS

Review Display Systems (RDS) introduced a 21.5-inch TFT display module from Chefree Technology Corporation, the C23061500501-215H. The module boasts full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), a 16:9 wide aspect ratio, and vertical alignment (VA) mode display technology for enhanced optical performance and broad viewing angles.

The 21.5-inch display utilizes vertical alignment (VA) wide viewing technology, providing viewing angles of 89 degrees in all directions (left, right, up, down). Featuring a white LED backlight with an integrated driver and a 30,000-hour half-brightness lifetime, this TFT module maintains a specified brightness rating of 1500cd/m², guaranteeing vibrant and clear display images.

A dual-channel LVDS data interface facilitates 8-bit RGB color data, allowing for a color palette of up to 16.7 million colors. Form factor is a 495.6mm (l) x 292.2mm (h) x 10.35mm (d) with an active display area of 476.64mm (l) x 268.11mm (h), this module supports an extended operating temperature range of -20°C to +85°C.

The module is ideal for factory automation, in-vehicle systems, point-of-sale, digital signage, and medical equipment.

For more information, visit review-displays.com.

