Best in Show Nominee: Microchip's Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 10BASE-T1S and 100BASE-T1 Devices

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Microchip’s new LAN8650 and LAN8651 10BASE-T1S MAC-PHY Ethernet Controllers with SPI Interface simplify the implementation of zonal architectures by enabling basic MCUs, rather than higher-level MCUs with a MAC, to be used when creating sensors, actuators, and other devices for the edge of OT and IT networks.

Microchip now offers an industrial-grade version of its LAN8770 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY Transceiver that provides 100 Mbps transmit and receive capability over a single Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) cable and industrial-grade versions of its LAN937x and LAN938x Gigabit Ethernet TSN Switches with integrated 100BASE-T1 PHYs.

SPE technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronized low-speed Ethernet edge devices and a simplified cabling infrastructure for latency-sensitive traffic streams. With these new 10BASE-T1S MAC-PHYs and industrial versions of our 100BASE-T1 TSN products, Microchip is making it easier to connect the physical world to the cloud while enabling a seamless Ethernet architecture throughout the IIoT and other industrial networks.

For more information, visit https://www.microchip.com/en-us/solutions/ethernet-technology/single-pair-ethernet/.