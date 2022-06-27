Product of the Week: Atrust Computer Corp.’s s101F Mini Server

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

More and more intelligence is now required at the edge. The demand is so high, you need your own server!

The Atrust Computer Corp. s101F Mini Server is an ideal high-performance computing platform for edge data protection and small-to-medium-sized organizations looking for a productivity boost. And, rather than investing in a data center rack capable of handling network infrastructure-class workloads, the compact s101F shrinks size, energy consumption, and cost to provide an ideal solution for confined environments.

Measuring 70 mm x 196 mm x 180 mm and weighing just 2.4 kg, the s101F Mini Server is built around a 3.3 GHz Intel® Xeon E-2278GE processor and C246 chipset, 128 GB of memory, and integrated onboard RAID capability via either two 2.5² 1 TB SATA HDDs or one 2.5² 1 TB and two 960 GB M.2 SSDs.



Interfacing with the system is possible over 2x USB 2.0 ports on the s101F front panel and 2x USB 3.0 ports on the rear of the chassis. Networking is possible over a GbE LAN port, while another GbE LAN is dedicated to managing shared network interface cards (NICs).

A 1920x1080p VGA connector and numerous LEDs round out the system hardware.

The Atrust Computer Corp. s101F Mini Server in Action

A key feature of the Atrust s101F Mini Server is its comprehensive support for various remote desktop and application delivery services, made possible by the host processor’s integrated Intel® vPro® Platform Technology, which consists of Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) and Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA).

This enables a remote management interface used to provide sysadmins control over platform power, fans, temperature, etc.

As far as performance characteristics, the s101F Mini Server has:

An operating temperature of 5℃ to 35℃

A storage temperature of -20℃ - 60℃

An operating humidity (Rh) of 20% to 80% (non-condensing)

A non-operating humidity (Rh) of 5% to 95%

An operating voltage range of 100 - 240 V AC

A rated line frequency of 50 - 60 Hz

A maximum output power of 180W via AC adaptor

The Mini Server is compatible with operating systems such as Microsoft® Windows® Hyper-V Server 2012 R2 and Windows® Server 2016, as well as, of course, remote desktops.

Getting Started with the Atrust Computer Corp. s101F Mini Server

The s101F comes equipped with a power adapter, power cord, DVI-to-VGA adaptor for display connections, and a DVD with the necessary drivers for hardware components.

Capable of delivering reliable and durable computing at low cost within an energy efficient design, the Atrust s101F is versatile and compact enough to offer IT departments and edge computing deployments all the performance they need.

For more information, visit www.atrustcorp.com/product/index/path/6_29/id/167/language/en_us.html or check out the resources below.

Resources: