Product of the Week: Artila’s Matrix-770 Ubuntu-Core-Based Cortex-A9 IIoT Gateway

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Modern connected devices deployed today must provide secure and powerful edge computing capabilities within harsh, safety-critical industrial environments. These devices should enable seamless communication between modern IoT devices and legacy solutions and support data aggregation and preprocessing, remote monitoring and management, data security, reliability, and much more.

The Matrix-770 Ubuntu-core-based Cortex-A9 IIoT Gateway from Artila Electronics is an industrial IoT (IIoT) gateway designed to provide the previously mentioned features to ensure reliable data connectivity for industrial applications.

The Matrix-770 features an operating temperature range from 0℃~70℃, humidity ranges from 5% to 95% (non-condensing) and adheres to the FCC / CE class A regulations.

Artila’s Matrix-770 in Action

The Matrix-770 is powered by the single-core Artila UM20A910 Cortex-A9 operating at a frequency of 800MHz. The gateway features 1GB DRAM and 16GB eMMC, as well as a built-in micro-SD card slot designed to support up to 128GB of storage expansion for data caching.

For Ethernet, the industrial gateway features dual and independent gigabit Ethernet ports capable of supporting multiple speeds of 1 Gbps (Gigabit), 100 Mbps, and 10 Mbps for greater connectivity in industrial environments.

For expansion, the Martix-770 includes a mini PCIe expansion slot that supports USB signals, a nano-SIM card socket, and an SMD (Surface-Mount Device) green LED to indicate the device’s status. The mini PCIe also supports Wi-Fi/4G LTE modules. Connectivity is further available via two Type A USB 2.0 Host ports, 4 x RS-48 5 and 1 x RS-232 Serial ports, and more.

Getting Started with Artila’s Matrix-770

The Matrix-770 industrial gateway features a wide power input range between 9 - 48VDC, a compact form factor of 40 x 145 x 25mm, and wall-mount and DIN Rail mounting options for use in a variety of industrial settings.

For software, the solution supports the Linux kernel 6.6.x, Ubuntu core (22.04.1 LTS), and supports the uPnP protocol. As part of the toolchain on the Matrix-770, the GNU C/C++ native compiler version 13.2.0 provides a development environment directly on the device. Additionally, the gateway also supports Node.js V22.10.0 and Artila backup/restore utilities as pre-installed packages.

Additional Resources: