Axiomtek Debuts P117-ADL-TRA Panel PC with PCIe Expansion

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its P117-ADL-TRA 17” industrial touch panel PC supporting applications such as multimedia kiosks, heavy-duty industrial computing, and factory automation. The PC delivers enhanced performance and flexibility by leveraging scalable 13th/12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 or Pentium processors with the Intel H610 chipset. Consistent image display is managed by the XGA TFT LCD display with a 5-wire resistive touchscreen and 250 nits of brightness.

"The P117-ADL-TRA is designed for easy maintenance, featuring a convenient two-screw back chassis that allows quick access and reduces downtime during servicing. Additionally, this robust all-in-one panel computer adopts an IP65-rated front bezel, ensuring robustness against water and dust in harsh environments,” said Zoey Chang, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “It also has one PCIe x16 slot for integration with various add-on cards. This flexibility enables users to customize the system with additional graphics cards, network interface cards, or specialized I/O cards, catering to specific application needs and future upgrades.”

The P117-ADL-TRA integrates dual 260-pin DDR4-3200/2666/2400 SO-DIMM, for up to 64GB of system memory as well as an optional 2.5” SATA HDD/SATA. Interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, one RS-232 port, one RS-232/422/485 port, one GbE LAN port (Intel I219-V), one 2.5GbE LAN port, one audio (Mic-in/Line-out), and a remote power switch.

One VGA, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort are incorporated with support for general customization and an optional WLAN module and antenna for wireless connectivity. The P117-ADL-TRA works with panel, VESA, or wall mount kits and operates between temperatures of 0°C to +45°C.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.