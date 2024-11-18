Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Debuts P117-ADL-TRA Panel PC with PCIe Expansion

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 18, 2024

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its P117-ADL-TRA 17” industrial touch panel PC supporting applications such as multimedia kiosks, heavy-duty industrial computing, and factory automation. The PC delivers enhanced performance and flexibility by leveraging scalable 13th/12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 or Pentium processors with the Intel H610 chipset. Consistent image display is managed by the XGA TFT LCD display with a 5-wire resistive touchscreen and 250 nits of brightness.

"The P117-ADL-TRA is designed for easy maintenance, featuring a convenient two-screw back chassis that allows quick access and reduces downtime during servicing. Additionally, this robust all-in-one panel computer adopts an IP65-rated front bezel, ensuring robustness against water and dust in harsh environments,” said Zoey Chang, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “It also has one PCIe x16 slot for integration with various add-on cards. This flexibility enables users to customize the system with additional graphics cards, network interface cards, or specialized I/O cards, catering to specific application needs and future upgrades.”

The  P117-ADL-TRA integrates dual 260-pin DDR4-3200/2666/2400 SO-DIMM, for up to 64GB of system memory as well as an optional 2.5” SATA HDD/SATA. Interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, one RS-232 port, one RS-232/422/485 port, one GbE LAN port (Intel I219-V), one 2.5GbE LAN port, one audio (Mic-in/Line-out), and a remote power switch.

One VGA, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort are incorporated with support for general customization and an optional WLAN module and antenna for wireless connectivity. The P117-ADL-TRA works with panel, VESA, or wall mount kits and operates between temperatures of 0°C to +45°C. 

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

