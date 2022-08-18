Johanson Enhances WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 and Coexistence Filter Solutions

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

High speed data transmission and requirements for low latency demand implementations of narrow RF multi-channel designs and low interference with coexisting bands, in accordance with WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 / IEEE802.11ax standards.

Johanson Technology announced a tighter rejection 5.5 Gigahertz Bandpass Filter and a dual-band rooftop WiFi 5 and WiFi 6E, 6.1 Gigahertz, Bandpass Filter that supports WiFi 5.5 Gigahertz and WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 Gigahertz bands.

The 5.5G Gigahertz Bandpass Filter, EIA 1812 (4.5 x 3.2 metric), operating at frequencies of 5.1 Gigahertz through 5.8 Gigahertz, offers a 50dB attenuation with a coexisting 6 Gigahertz WiFi band.

The 6.1 Gigahertz SMD filter, EIA 0603 (1.6 x 0.8 metric), operating at frequencies of 5.17 Gigahertz through 7.125 Gigahertz, offers a 2 Gigahertz bandwidth solution with 0.9dB insertion loss suitable for high antenna power transfer demands.

For more information, visit https://www.johansontechnology.com/ask-a-question.