Embedded Computing Design

NVIDIA-Powered Lanner ECA-6051 Revolutionizes 5G Edge AI with Scalable Performance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 02, 2024

News

Image Credit: Lanner

Lanner introduced its ECA-6051, a 2U short-depth edge AI server leveraging NVIDIA MGX reference architecture and NVIDIA’s GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for 5G edge AI inference. It was developed to enable efficient data transmission with real-time analysis utilizing high bandwidth 5G connectivity.

The ECA-6051 integrates the NVIDIA L40S GPU, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA Bluefield-3 DPU, and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 network adapters while supporting multiple GPUs and DPUs delivering scalable, high-performance ecosystems deploying open, efficient, and secure 5G radio access. The solution is designed to meet the needs of AI applications including video transcoding, factory visual inspection, and RAN intelligent control.

Ideal Use Cases:

  • Telecommunications
  • Autonomous Systems
  • Smart Cities
  • Industrial Automation

For more information, visit lannerinc.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Networking & 5G - 5G
Consumer
Back to Basics: Why Tech Becomes Obsolete

October 15, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Tektronix Unveils New Lineup of Power Instrumentation Devices

November 13, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Lanner
NVIDIA-Powered Lanner ECA-6051 Revolutionizes 5G Edge AI with Scalable Performance

December 2, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE