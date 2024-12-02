NVIDIA-Powered Lanner ECA-6051 Revolutionizes 5G Edge AI with Scalable Performance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Lanner Lanner introduced its ECA-6051, a 2U short-depth edge AI server leveraging NVIDIA MGX reference architecture and NVIDIA’s GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for 5G edge AI inference. It was developed to enable efficient data transmission with real-time analysis utilizing high bandwidth 5G connectivity.

The ECA-6051 integrates the NVIDIA L40S GPU, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA Bluefield-3 DPU, and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 network adapters while supporting multiple GPUs and DPUs delivering scalable, high-performance ecosystems deploying open, efficient, and secure 5G radio access. The solution is designed to meet the needs of AI applications including video transcoding, factory visual inspection, and RAN intelligent control.

Ideal Use Cases:

Telecommunications

Autonomous Systems

Smart Cities

Industrial Automation

For more information, visit lannerinc.com.