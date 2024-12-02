NVIDIA-Powered Lanner ECA-6051 Revolutionizes 5G Edge AI with Scalable Performance
December 02, 2024
News
The ECA-6051 integrates the NVIDIA L40S GPU, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA Bluefield-3 DPU, and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 network adapters while supporting multiple GPUs and DPUs delivering scalable, high-performance ecosystems deploying open, efficient, and secure 5G radio access. The solution is designed to meet the needs of AI applications including video transcoding, factory visual inspection, and RAN intelligent control.
Ideal Use Cases:
- Telecommunications
- Autonomous Systems
- Smart Cities
- Industrial Automation
For more information, visit lannerinc.com.