Ezurio Releases Sona TI351 IoT Module with Pre-Certified Antennas and WPA3 Security
December 02, 2024
News
Ezurio released its certified rugged industrial IoT module, the Sona TI351 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth v5.4 built on the Texas Instruments CC3351 chipset. It supports SDIO and UART interfaces, industrial operating temp range, Wi-Fi and BT LE, utilizing SMT M.2 packaging.
Features:
- Supports various Linux kernels including v6.x
- Integrated PA (Power Amplifier) and LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) with 1x1 SISO antenna
- WPA2/3 personal and Enterprise security standards
- Offered with Pre-Certified Antennas
The solution is ideal for medical, industrial, and commercial environments where RF performance, low power consumption, and streamlined application development is needed.
