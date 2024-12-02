Embedded Computing Design

Ezurio Releases Sona TI351 IoT Module with Pre-Certified Antennas and WPA3 Security

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 02, 2024

News

Image Credit: Ezurio

Ezurio released its certified rugged industrial IoT module, the Sona TI351 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth v5.4 built on the Texas Instruments CC3351 chipset. It supports SDIO and UART interfaces, industrial operating temp range, Wi-Fi and BT LE, utilizing SMT M.2 packaging.

Features:

  • Supports various Linux kernels including v6.x
  • Integrated PA (Power Amplifier) and LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) with 1x1 SISO antenna
  • WPA2/3 personal and Enterprise security standards
  • Offered with Pre-Certified Antennas

The solution is ideal for medical, industrial, and commercial environments where RF performance, low power consumption, and streamlined application development is needed.

For more information, visit ezurio.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Analog & Power
