Embedded Executive: Developing a Strategy To Manage Edge-to-Cloud Data, aicas

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We are being bombarded with data; it’s coming at us from so many avenues, particularly as we move into the world of AI and the analytics that it brings.



The key to a proper edge-to-cloud strategy is being able to make sense of that plethora of data. That statement sounds obvious and simple, but it’s quite the opposite. If you don’t have the proper strategy in place, your design could be doomed before it even gets started.



To understand where to begin, and what path to take with the data strategy, I spoke to Johannes Biermann, the President and COO of aicas, who gives some guidelines for developers, on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.