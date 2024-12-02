Product of the Week: ASUS IoT’s EBS-I300 Fanless Embedded Computer

Today’s industrial solutions are continuously evolving. Industrial automation and IoT industries demand rugged and compact solutions that excel in edge computing tasks, such as real-time decision-making, without compromising energy efficiency and customizability for the wide range of Industry 4.0 devices.

The EBS-I300 from ASUS IoT is a fanless embedded computer powered by the Intel® Celeron® Quad Core J6412 SoC. The CPU supports a TDP of 10W which enables the computer’s energy efficiency, as well as a base frequency of 2.0 GHz for multitasking in embedded and industrial use cases.

The EBS-I300's design features fanless operation enabled by dense cooling fins, an anti-scratch heat sink with rounded edges on all four sides, a dual shock-resistant hard drive bracket equipped with 8 shock-proof hard disk rubber, and single-sided I/O for ideal installation and management.

Dimension (WxHxD): 200 x 70 x 188 mm; Weight: 2.05KG; Mounting: Wall mount

ASUS IoT’s EBS-I300 in Action

The EBS-I300 is equipped with up to 32 GB of high-speed DDR4 3200 RAM through two compact So-DIMM slots, ideal for multitasking and expandable memory, and supports 2 x 2.5" SSD. For further expansion, the embedded computer features one PCIe 3.0/2.0 slot (PCIe x4 slot, x2 speed), and M.2 slots:

1 x E Key: Type 2230 for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth devices (PCIe x1/USB2.0).

1 x M Key: Type 2242/2280/2260 (PCIe x2), supports NVMe storage.

The EBS-I300 features Ethernet connectivity speeds of 10/100/1000 Mbps. It is powered by two Realtek RTL8111H controllers supporting Wake-on-LAN (WOL) and Preboot Execution Environment (PXE) and includes two RJ-45 network ports for wired connections.

For the external interfaces, the industrial computing solution includes HDMI, VGA, and DP++ for display, and 2 audio jacks (Line-In, Line-Out). The solution supports four USB 3.1 Gen 1 and four USB 2.0, and for serial ports, the solution features one COM1 (supports RS232/422/485 with selectable Ring/5V/12V via jumper) and five RS-232 ports.

Getting Started with the EBS-I300 Fanless Embedded Computer

Well suited for use in industrial environments, the EBS-I300 has an operating temperature range from 0°C~40°C (based on SSD), a non-operating temperature range from -15 ~ 60° C, and operational humidity from 40°C@10%~95%.

The fanless embedded computer also supports one SPI TPM header on board, and support for Windows® 10 (64-bit) / Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux: Ubuntu, RedHat Enterprise, Fedora Workstation, and OpenSUSE.

