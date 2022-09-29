Embedded Computing Design

AI Inference at the Rugged Edge: Meeting Performance with M.2 Accelerators

September 29, 2022

Whitepaper


The world of computing technology maintains a high bar for innovation, with systems continually becoming faster and more efficient. Think Moore’s Law and the steadfast expectation that CPU capabilities will naturally improve at a structured pace. And so they have…a reality amplified through smart design strategies developed to accommodate specific workloads. Developers and designers have found ways for systems to do more, pairing CPUs with floating point processors or adding GPUs to offload graphics-intensive processing applications like deep neural networks.

Today, groundbreaking applications like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are bringing a new dose of reality to these design strategies. It’s not just the data-intensive nature of automation that is causing change – it’s where it is being implemented. As applications move out of the data center and into the world, more and more industrial and non-traditional computing settings are seeking greater competitive value from data in real-time. This can be defined as the rugged edge, and it is here that performance acceleration requires a new path.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Image Provided by RIGOL
RIGOL Releases its DP2000 Bench Top Power Supply

September 29, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Image Courtesy of the AVCC
SEMI and AVCC Team to Promote Autonomous Vehicle Innovation and Mass Market Adoption

September 28, 2022

MORE
IoT
How to Scale IoT Past Distributed Data Silos with the Zenoh Protocol

September 28, 2022

MORE
Security
When is Cybersecurity Not Enough?

September 22, 2022

MORE