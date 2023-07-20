Embedded Computing Design

Kontron and Intel Develop Advanced AI-based Visual Inspection that Boosts Quality Assurance for Manufacturers with Small but Broad Product Line

July 20, 2023

Whitepaper

The combination of Intel and Kontron technologies has introduced revolutionary AI-based visual inspection. 


Advanced AI-based Visual InspectionKontron’s machine vision solution is helping the high-performance industrial computer manufacturer embrace the future—and better serve its customers. The result is improved quality control at a lower total cost and the ability to deploy technical staff strategically. This project has shown that with a relatively simple set-up and the help of Intel Edge Insights for Industrial software, it is possible to quickly support quality assurance in a production environment so that more manufacturers can benefit from machine vision in the new era of AI.

