Embedded Computing Design

EVs, The 2023 State of Testing Report, and the AI & ML Ecosystems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

May 19, 2023

EVs, The 2023 State of Testing Report, and the AI & ML Ecosystems

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Yaniv Iny, the CEO of PractiTest. The software development company is focused on providing end-to-end test management solutions, AND it is also the creator of the annual 2023 State of Testing Report. And Iny is here to share some of this year’s most notable findings. 

Then, on DevTalk with Rich and Vin, the two are discussing AI and machine learning with Kaushal Vora, a Senior Director at Renesas. Kaushal works with suppliers in this space and is lending a hand in the creation of the AI ecosystem, which some say already exists for AI, while others say that developers should wait a bit before diving in.

But first, the Insiders discuss the growing impact electrification has on the mobility industry. Specifically, the trends and challenges surrounding electric vehicles, and whether EV infrastructure and business can keep up with the demand. 

Tune In

 
Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Debug & Test
Security - Software Security
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Automotive
Image Credit: WardsAuto
Realize the Return of AutoTech: Detroit

May 19, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Screencap
Fusion 360 2D DXF Export for KiCad, Lasers, and More

May 12, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit Boardcon
Boardcon Delivers a RK3566 SBC for Raspberry Pi 3 B+

May 12, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Considerations for Choosing an SMB Stack in Embedded Devices

May 12, 2023

MORE