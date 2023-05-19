EVs, The 2023 State of Testing Report, and the AI & ML Ecosystems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Yaniv Iny, the CEO of PractiTest. The software development company is focused on providing end-to-end test management solutions, AND it is also the creator of the annual 2023 State of Testing Report. And Iny is here to share some of this year’s most notable findings.

Then, on DevTalk with Rich and Vin, the two are discussing AI and machine learning with Kaushal Vora, a Senior Director at Renesas. Kaushal works with suppliers in this space and is lending a hand in the creation of the AI ecosystem, which some say already exists for AI, while others say that developers should wait a bit before diving in.

But first, the Insiders discuss the growing impact electrification has on the mobility industry. Specifically, the trends and challenges surrounding electric vehicles, and whether EV infrastructure and business can keep up with the demand.



