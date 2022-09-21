Embedded Computing Design

On-Demand Webcast: Jump Start Your Edge AI Vision with TI

By Embedded E-cast

September 21, 2022

On-Demand Webcast: Jump Start Your Edge AI Vision with TI

Machine learning inference has thoroughly penetrated embedded applications, especially with visual and spatial data like images and radar/lidar. Texas Instruments has a scalable processor portfolio for vision inference at the edge. From inexpensive Arm®-only solutions to computationally-efficient hardware accelerated solutions that deliver optimum combinations of performance, power efficiency and cost, our device performance levels range from 0.5 TOPS to 8 TOPS. With a large collection of pre-optimized AI models, no-cost and low-cost development tools, and a hardware-agnostic software programming environment, TI helps you bring your idea to realization on an embedded device in no time.

Webinar topics include:

  • Scalable processor performance from 0.5 TOPS to 8 TOPS
  • No-cost and low-cost development tools
  • TI Model Zoo with free optimized models
  • Hardware agnostic programming
  • Edge Impulse partnership

 

Subscribe

More from Embedded

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Consumer
Image Provided by Airzone
Airzone Launches Critical HVAC / IoT Interface in North America

September 12, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Every Penny Counts in Embedded Design

September 21, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Jeremy S. Cook
Talkie Library Makes Your Arduino Speak Like It’s 1985

September 19, 2022

MORE
Processing
Image Provided by Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs Releases SiWx917 for Upgraded IoT Cloud Connectivity

September 21, 2022

MORE