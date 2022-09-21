On-Demand Webcast: Jump Start Your Edge AI Vision with TI

Machine learning inference has thoroughly penetrated embedded applications, especially with visual and spatial data like images and radar/lidar. Texas Instruments has a scalable processor portfolio for vision inference at the edge. From inexpensive Arm®-only solutions to computationally-efficient hardware accelerated solutions that deliver optimum combinations of performance, power efficiency and cost, our device performance levels range from 0.5 TOPS to 8 TOPS. With a large collection of pre-optimized AI models, no-cost and low-cost development tools, and a hardware-agnostic software programming environment, TI helps you bring your idea to realization on an embedded device in no time.

Webinar topics include: