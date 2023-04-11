Embedded Computing Design

Vishay Intertechnology Announces New Automotive Grade Miniature Aluminum Capacitors

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

April 11, 2023

MALVERN, Pa.- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced a new series of low impedance automotive-grade miniature aluminum electrolytic capacitors, the Vishay BC components 172 RLX series, designed to combine high ripple currents up to 4.9 A, high temperature operation to +105 °C, and long useful life to 10,000 h in 14 case sizes ranging from 10 mm by 12 mm to 18 mm by 40 mm.

The new series of RoHS-compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified capacitors improve upon the previous generation solutions with lower impedance, higher capacitance for a given case size and voltage, and up to 54 % higher ripple current at the same capacitance-voltage (CV) rating in smaller case sizes.

Featuring radial leads and a cylindrical aluminum case with pressure relief, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 172 RLX series offers rated voltages up to 50 V, capacitance from 150 µF to 15 000 µF, and low impedance down to 0.011 Ω at +20 °C. The devices are charge- and discharge-proof.

The Vishay BC components 172 RLX series of polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with non-solid electrolyte are suited for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in switch mode power supplies, DC/DC converters, motor drives, and control units for industrial, automotive, telecommunications, audio-video, and electronic data processing (EDP) applications.

Samples and production quantities of the 172 RLX series are available now, with lead times of eight weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $0.30 per piece.

For more information, visit: www.vishay.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

