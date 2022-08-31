Boosting Industrial Power-Conversion Efficiency with Toshiba

Image Provided by Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH released five 1200V silicon carbide (SIC) using its third generation SIC technology to expand on efficient use of energy in high-voltage industrial applications.

By improving the on-resistance x gate-drain charge (RDS(on) x QGD) figure of merit by more than 80%, Toshiba’s latest SiC technology elevates both conduction and switching performance in power-conversion topologies.

The technology is capable of use in EV charging stations, photovoltaic inverters, industrial power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and bidirectional or half-bridge DC-DC converters.Toshiba has embedded Schottky barrier diode (SBD) which was established in prior generations. The SBD boosts the consistency of SiC MOSFETs by defeating “internal parasitic effects to maintain a stable device RDS(on).”

According to Toshiba, “the products have a generous maximum gate-source voltage range, from -10V to 25V, which enhances flexibility to operate in various circuit designs and application conditions. The gate-threshold voltage (VGS(th)) range from 3.0V to 5.0V, ensures predictable switching performance with minimal drift and permits a simple gate-driver design.”

The third generation SiC MOSFETs available now are:

