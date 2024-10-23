Embedded Executive: Electrification of the Automobile, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We’ve talked a lot about the software-defined vehicle. This week, we are discussing the electrification of that same automobile on the Embedded Executives podcast.As you might expect, it means removing some of the car's mechanical components and replacing them with electrical components. As Sayeed Ahmed, a director at Infineon Technologies, states, the benefits of doing that are great, but there are still some issues to be solved and some tradeoffs. It has to do with software, semiconductor technologies, and so on.