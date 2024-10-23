Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Electrification of the Automobile, Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 23, 2024

Embedded Executive: Electrification of the Automobile, Infineon

We’ve talked a lot about the software-defined vehicle. This week, we are discussing the electrification of that same automobile on the Embedded Executives podcast.As you might expect, it means removing some of the car's mechanical components and replacing them with electrical components. As Sayeed Ahmed, a director at Infineon Technologies, states, the benefits of doing that are great, but there are still some issues to be solved and some tradeoffs. It has to do with software, semiconductor technologies, and so on.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Consumer
Back to Basics: Why Tech Becomes Obsolete

October 15, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL Enhances Manufacturing with a One Platform, One Software Solution

October 21, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Sealevel Systems
Sealevel Systems Releases I/O Rich Flexio Industrial CPU

October 23, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL and its SYSTEM CASCON Software Platform Head to electronica

October 23, 2024

MORE