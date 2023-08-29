Embedded Computing Design

Vishay is Powering Up Your Server Room

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 29, 2023

News

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology introduced a 650 V E Series power MOSFET, the Siliconix n-channel SiHP054N65E delivering a solution to improve efficacy and power density enhancements in the two initial points of a power system architecture (power factor correction (PFC) and subsequent DC/DC converter blocks). According to Vishay, its SiHP054N65E slashes on-resistance by 48.2 % while offering a 59 % lower resistance times gate charge, a key figure of merit (FOM) for 650 V MOSFETs used in power conversion applications.

 

Vishay built the MOSFET utilizing its E Series superjunction technology supporting a low typical on-resistance of 0.051 Ω at 10 V while enabling Open Compute Project's Open Rack V3 (ORV3) standards on applications less than 2 kW. Designers were able to get the ultra-low gate charge along 72 nC with an FOM of 3.67 Ω*nC, reducing conduction and switching failures. The device meets titanium efficiency requirements needed for server power supplies.

Other Highlights:

  • Improved switching performance in hard-switched topologies (PFC, half-bridge, and two-switch forward designs)
  • Provides low typical effective output capacitances Co(er) and Co(tr) of 115 pF and 772 pF
  • Resistance times Co(er) FOM is an industry-low 5.87 Ω*pF
  • TO-220AB package
  • Increased dv/dt ruggedness
  • RoHS-compliant,
  • Halogen-free
  • Vishay Green

The MOFET was developed to overcome overvoltage transients in avalanche mode with assured constraints through 100 % UIS testing. Ideal applications include servers, edge computing, data storage, high intensity discharge (HID) lamps, etc.

For more information visit vishay.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

