Vishay is Powering Up Your Server Room

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Vishay Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology introduced a 650 V E Series power MOSFET, the Siliconix n-channel SiHP054N65E delivering a solution to improve efficacy and power density enhancements in the two initial points of a power system architecture (power factor correction (PFC) and subsequent DC/DC converter blocks). According to Vishay, its SiHP054N65E slashes on-resistance by 48.2 % while offering a 59 % lower resistance times gate charge, a key figure of merit (FOM) for 650 V MOSFETs used in power conversion applications.





Vishay built the MOSFET utilizing its E Series superjunction technology supporting a low typical on-resistance of 0.051 Ω at 10 V while enabling Open Compute Project's Open Rack V3 (ORV3) standards on applications less than 2 kW. Designers were able to get the ultra-low gate charge along 72 nC with an FOM of 3.67 Ω*nC, reducing conduction and switching failures. The device meets titanium efficiency requirements needed for server power supplies.

Other Highlights:

Improved switching performance in hard-switched topologies (PFC, half-bridge, and two-switch forward designs)

Provides low typical effective output capacitances Co(er) and Co(tr) of 115 pF and 772 pF

Resistance times Co(er) FOM is an industry-low 5.87 Ω*pF

TO-220AB package

Increased dv/dt ruggedness

RoHS-compliant,

Halogen-free

Vishay Green

The MOFET was developed to overcome overvoltage transients in avalanche mode with assured constraints through 100 % UIS testing. Ideal applications include servers, edge computing, data storage, high intensity discharge (HID) lamps, etc.

