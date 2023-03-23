Travail Easier to the Edge of AI with LIPSedge’s Robotic Vision

LIPS issued its LIPSedge F110 3DxAI Edge Accelerator centered on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module, making it the original NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier-based PCIe PoE+ endpoint-mode edge accelerator. The accelerator enables the building of applications while delivering both x86 and NVIDIA Jetson architecture.

Luke Liu, CEO of LIPS Corporation said, "Processing multiple 3D camera streams in real time has always been a big challenge in the industry. LIPS is able to provide a low-latency and scale-up edge acceleration architecture that not only speeds up image processing but also AI inference.”

A single x86 system can scale-up and pre-process multiple 3D camera streams with low latency and perform AI inference while keeping the CPU utilization low. Users may implement up to three edge accelerators per single x86 system. The platform supplies easy installation, maintenance liabilities, and a lower cost for edge deployment.

“By enabling NVIDIA Jetson running PCIe end-point mode on x86, we are also providing a next-generation building block to drive new innovations in edge-AI," continued Liu.

Highlights include:

Industrial-ready, Jetson AGX Xavier-based, PCIe-based edge accelerator for 2.5 GigE/ PoE RGB-D camera with GenICam

Features 2 robust 2.5G PoE+ ports with PSE (up to 30 watts)

Run at PCIe endpoint mode High-bandwidth data transfer with PCIe 4.0 up to 16GB/s Low-latency direct data transmission to GPU via RDMA without consuming CPU resource Features LIPS Cleverboot Interconnect for multi-OS systems without use of a hypervisor Allows programmable edge computing with NVIDIA CUDA and OpenCL

Root Port Deployment from single lane to multi lanes

One jumper to switch between root port and endpoint mode

Features LIPS own 3D point cloud de-noise, stitching and fusion algorithms

Compatible with LIPSedge 3D Camera and SDK wrappers Extended library support of NVIDIA Isaac robotics software and latest NVIDIA JetPack SDK



