Product of the Week: ASUS IoT’s PE2101N Intelligent Edge AI System

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s industrial environments are pressured by the need for real-time data analysis and decision-making at the edge, especially for applications like machine vision, automated guided vehicles (AGV), autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and intelligent video-analytics applications that assist with sorting machinery, performing automated optical inspection (AOI) and defect inspection, and object recognition tasks.

High-performance edge AI systems, like the ASUS IoT PE2101N Intelligent Edge AI System, can support the aforementioned tasks while delivering high performance, versatility, connectivity, and energy efficiency in one compact, fanless solution.

The PE2101N Intelligent Edge AI System in Action

The PE2101N system is based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin advanced System-on-Module (SOM) for AI and robotics applications. Powered by the Arm® Cortex®-A78AE v8.2 CPU with 8x or 12x configuration options and the 1792-core or 2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 56 Tensor Cores, the intelligent edge AI system is capable of providing up to 275 TOPS of AI inference performance.

For memory, the PE2101N solution provides an option of either 32 GB or 64 GB of 256-bit LPDDR5 offered by the previously mentioned Jetson AGX Orin SOM and 64 GB of eMMC.

The Intelligent Edge AI System supports a wide range of wired interface options for networking and power delivery with 1 x GbE, 1 x 10GbE, and 4 x IEEE 802.3af GbE PSE ports. For USB support, the solution features 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2, Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1, Type-A 1 x USB 2.0, Type-C for OS Flash 1 x USB 2.0, DB15. The PE2101N system also offers four PoE LAN ports and COM, CAN, GPIO, audio, and display options.

The PE2101N also provides three slots (M.2 M key, M.2 E key, and M.2 B) and 4G/5G expansion, as well as a wide power input range from 9 to 36 VDC and operating temperature range from -25 to 70 °C.

Getting Started with the PE2101N Intelligent Edge AI System

The PE2101N supports the NVIDIA JetPack 6 software development kit (SDK) which provides a comprehensive set of tools, libraries, and frameworks for advanced AI, deep learning, and edge computing tasks.

The SDK also provides users access to pre-built and customizable services designed to accelerate AI application development on NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules.

The PE2101N additionally supports optional TPM security, a Watch Dog Timer, and the Ubuntu Desktop operating system.

Additional Resources: