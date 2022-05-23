KDAB at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg

After two years of frustration and delays, Embedded World is finally back and KDAB will be there at the Qt booth, number 258 in Hall 4. As usual we’ll be showing some great demos – updates to some golden oldies, and some brand new ones.

KDAB Demos at Embedded World

Our new ones are yet to be finalized, but here’s taste of what’s to come:

1. A brand new Kuesa 3D demo, particularly suited for the automotive cluster.

It shows:

realistic, animated realtime renderings composed into real world footage

a showroom scene with the car, animations and its current state

a navigation scene with a dynamically generated 3D map

a dynamic drive assistant scene.

This demo will also show the workflow and how designers can easily update 3d assets.

Kuesa 3D is a complete design-to-code software toolkit for 3D in real-time applications, tailored for developers and designers needing to integrate high performance 3D into their 2D embedded or desktop UI in the most efficient way. Find out more.

2. We’ll also be showing a demo based on Rust for Qt Bindings that we’re very excited about. The demo is a sensor accumulator that reads sensor data from several clients that are connected to it over the internet. It shows what makes Rust the ideal language for such an application, including Memory safety, Easy Error handling and protection against malicious input and Simple and Safe concurrency with both hardware threads, as well as futures.

Visitors will also be able to take a look at the code to see how easy it is to write Code using CXX-Qt.

CXX-Qt

Safe Rust Bindings for Qt

Allows for idiomatic Rust and C++ code

Clear separation of concerns

Easy integration into existing applications

Allows for easy multi-threading in Rust

Uses CXX internally to provide a safe bridge.

Find out more about CXX-Qt.

Check out our repository: https://github.com/KDAB/cxx-qt

Speidels Braumeister

We’ll be showing the display for the Braumeister beer brewing machine – the hot product from a longstanding top quality container company who took the leap into the digital UI space, with our help, some years back.

UI and process control for a home brewing appliance

Rich and intuitive Qt Quick frontend

Adapted to cost-effective hardware

Yocto-based platform customization

KDAB provided full-stack support from BSP to UI effects

Watch the video.

Download the Case study.

Unu Dashboard for electric scooter

The electric scooter everyone wants, with a digital dashboard developed by KDAB while Unu engineers focused on other parts of the stack.

Navigation framework integrated with Qt Quick scene

Speedometer implemented using OpenGL shaders

Running on a Yocto-based platform

Watch the video.

Download the Case Study.

Check out the latest unu models.

KDAB GammaRay

GammaRay High-level introspection tool for Qt applications Insight into Qt Quick and Qt 3D scene graphs Visual state machine debugger Inspect models, layouts, rendering and much more



Learn about GammaRay.

Profiling and Analysis Tools

Hotspot Profiler: GUI for Linux Perf to analyze profiling data

Clazy Static Code Analyzer: LLVM/Clang-based static analyzer for Qt

Heaptrack: Heap memory profiler and analysis GUI for Linux

Get your free ticket. See you at the Qt Booth, number 258, in Hall 4!