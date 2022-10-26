XENSIV: A New IoT Sensors Platform from Infineon

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Infineon Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG released its XENSIV connected sensor kit (CSK), a blend of XENSIV sensors with advanced processing for applications centered around the PSoC 6 microcontroller. OPTIGA Trust M secures the connection with an Adafruit compatible modular board design for use of differing sensors.

The XENSIV CSK allows for an out-of box system employing Infineon’s products for data visualization packed in a 10- minutes IoT experience. “Combining sensors, microcontrollers and secure connectivity is one of our customers’ biggest challenges. Therefore, we have developed the CSK for rapid prototyping of connected IoT sensors”, said Laurent Remont, VP Sensor solutions at Infineon. The rapid prototyping is easier thanks to Infineon Sensor Cloud Dashboard that scales edge devices quickly with unified multi-device dash boarding.

Code Samples and libraries are included from Infineon’s software environment, ModusToolbox™, supporting the design of proof of concepts with acceleration to sensor applications.

According to Infineon, the kit is qualified in the AWS Partner Device Catalog with environmental sensor variants, the CSK PASC02 for measuring carbon dioxide levels (CO 2 ppm), and a radar 60 GHz variant, the CSK BGT60TR13C, for presence detection, vital sensing and more.

For more information on the XENSIV connected sensor kit, visit infineon.com/connectedsensorkit.

Editor’s note: The two XENSIV CSKs will be showcased at the electronica tradeshow in Munich, Germany, from 15th to 18th November 2022. More information is available at XENSIV™ KIT CSK BGT60TR13C and XENSIV™ KIT CSK PASCO2.