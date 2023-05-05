Linux Foundation Europe is Expanding Open Collaboration
May 05, 2023
News
Brussels, Belgium. Linux Foundation Europe released the names of member's that have joined Linux Foundation Europe Advisory Board (LFEAB). Representatives from 20 leading EU members, and the UK, are differentiated by industry and size. The goal is to collaborate on the future of open-source with a community expanding from 100 partners.
"Open source in this time and age is not only critical to the success of technology companies, but to the very business of traditional industries undergoing digital transformation. That's why I'm thrilled the LF Europe Advisory Board includes such a broad representation from different verticals, companies of all sizes, and from over 10 countries in Europe. Their collective vision and active commitment will maximize the impact and alignment of our open collaborations with European values and priorities," said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe.
The Linux Foundation Europe's Participants are vital in innovating LF Europe's aim of enabling regional cooperation on mutual goals. With the Linux Foundation Europe's projects, members will be able to choose their delegate as an Advisory Board observer.
"The Linux Foundation has played a critical role in advancing open source, and I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to its efforts in Europe. As a long-time contributor to the Linux kernel, I understand the power of collaborative development and the importance of open standards. I look forward to helping shape the future of open source in Europe and beyond," said Greg Kroah-Hartman, Linux Foundation Fellow and maintainer of the Linux Foundation stable kernel branch.
Advisors:
- Philipp Ahmann, Bosch
- Lucian Balea, RTE
- Debora Comparin, Thales/Secure Identity Alliance
- Philippe Ensarguet, Orange
- Felix Faassen, TomTom
- Peter Giese, SAP
- Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez, Igalia
- Max Körbächer, Liquid Reply
- Anni Lai, Futurewei
- Gerardo Lisboa, ESOP
- Paolo Mainardi, Sparkfabrik
- Sachiko Muto, OpenForum Europe/RISE Research Institutes of Sweden
- Jacopo Nardiello, SIGHUP
- Cosmin Oprea, London Stock Exchange Group
- Timo Perala, Nokia
- Alois Reitbauer, Dynatrace
- Alan Richards, GitLab
- Phil Robb, Ericsson
- Sebastian Scheele, Kubermatic
- Csilla Zsigri, BTP
Open source projects are supported by the following:
- Daniel Goldscheider, OpenWallet Foundation
- Greg Kroah Hartman, Kernel.org
- Guillaume Nevicato, Sylva