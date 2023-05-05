Linux Foundation Europe is Expanding Open Collaboration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Linux Foundation Europe

Brussels, Belgium. Linux Foundation Europe released the names of member's that have joined Linux Foundation Europe Advisory Board (LFEAB). Representatives from 20 leading EU members, and the UK, are differentiated by industry and size. The goal is to collaborate on the future of open-source with a community expanding from 100 partners.

"Open source in this time and age is not only critical to the success of technology companies, but to the very business of traditional industries undergoing digital transformation. That's why I'm thrilled the LF Europe Advisory Board includes such a broad representation from different verticals, companies of all sizes, and from over 10 countries in Europe. Their collective vision and active commitment will maximize the impact and alignment of our open collaborations with European values and priorities," said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe.

The Linux Foundation Europe's Participants are vital in innovating LF Europe's aim of enabling regional cooperation on mutual goals. With the Linux Foundation Europe's projects, members will be able to choose their delegate as an Advisory Board observer.

"The Linux Foundation has played a critical role in advancing open source, and I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to its efforts in Europe. As a long-time contributor to the Linux kernel, I understand the power of collaborative development and the importance of open standards. I look forward to helping shape the future of open source in Europe and beyond," said Greg Kroah-Hartman, Linux Foundation Fellow and maintainer of the Linux Foundation stable kernel branch.

Advisors:

Philipp Ahmann, Bosch

Lucian Balea, RTE

Debora Comparin, Thales/Secure Identity Alliance

Philippe Ensarguet, Orange

Felix Faassen, TomTom

Peter Giese, SAP

Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez, Igalia

Max Körbächer, Liquid Reply

Anni Lai, Futurewei

Gerardo Lisboa, ESOP

Paolo Mainardi, Sparkfabrik

Sachiko Muto, OpenForum Europe/RISE Research Institutes of Sweden

Jacopo Nardiello, SIGHUP

Cosmin Oprea, London Stock Exchange Group

Timo Perala, Nokia

Alois Reitbauer, Dynatrace

Alan Richards, GitLab

Phil Robb, Ericsson

Sebastian Scheele, Kubermatic

Csilla Zsigri, BTP

Open source projects are supported by the following:

Daniel Goldscheider, OpenWallet Foundation

Greg Kroah Hartman, Kernel.org

Guillaume Nevicato, Sylva