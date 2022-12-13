Embedded Computing Design

Siemens Brings Commercially Accepted Linux Support for RISC-V Architecture

By Chad Cox

December 13, 2022

Image Provided by Siemens

RISC-V Summit, San Jose. Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its security and cloud enabled Sokol Flex OS software, centered around the open-source Yocto Project industry standard, supports RISC-V embedded advancement with its customizable Linux platforms for the RISC-V architecture. “Siemens continues to show leadership within the RISC-V ecosystem with the launch of Sokol Flex OS for RISC-V,” said Krishnakumar Ramamoorthi, senior product marketing manager of Microchip Technology's FPGA business unit.

The Sokol Flex OS for the RISC-V architecture allows developers to modernize their application design enabling more concentration on value-add differentiation. The commercially supported integrated security will check and expose common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and includes quarterly updates and available security patches. “Now PolarFire SoC FPGA users can leverage a commercially supported Linux distribution backed by the power of Siemens,“ continued Ramamoorthi.

“Siemens is a respected collaboration partner to many in the industry, and their contributions to the success of the RISC-V community are especially apparent in the embedded space,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “With their new solution, we’re witnessing the momentum go fully mainstream together with a rapidly growing ecosystem,”.

For more information on Siemens’ Sokol Flex OS for RISC-V platform,visit: plm.automation.siemens.com.

