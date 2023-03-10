Best in Show Nominee: DFI - ECX700-AL

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

DFI’s ECX700-AL is a Ruggedized Embedded System, With IP67/69K waterproof and dust-proof design to withstand harsh environments and any type of climate. Stable performance is ensured with its wide operating temperature of -40 to 70 degrees Celsius. It is also equipped with a smart vent that drains water automatically. High quality wireless transmission is ensured with a high gain antenna to maximize signal strength and an external SIM slot for easy accessibility. Versatile I/O, including selective display ports (HDMI/VGA) and a combo port that supports 2 CANs and 2 COMs, allows for integrators to meet demands of various applications.

ECX700-AL Ruggedized Embedded System, Powered by the Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series and Gen9 Graphics, provides high performance edge computing and enhanced media processing capabilities, and support for three independent 4K ultra HD displays. With IP67/69K waterproof and dust-proof protection and a wide operating temperature range, the ECX700-AL is designed to endure the harshest weather environments. The ECX700-AL optimizes business efficiency for various applications and verticals, including digital surveillance, in-vehicle systems, and industrial automation, and has already been successfully in the marine vessel industry, providing enhanced operations, efficiency, and safety for a Marine Fleet Management System.

For more inforamtion, visit dfi.com.