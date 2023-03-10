Best in Show Nominee: Avnet Embedded - MSC SM2S-IMX93

The first embedded compute module based on the SMARC standard to feature the groundbreaking new i.MX 93 application processor family from NXP. The MSC SM2S-IMX93 SMARC 2.1.1 module family is highly scalable and equipped with i.MX 93 Applications Processors manufactured by NXP. The processors integrate ARM Cortex-A55 cores, bringing performance and energy efficiency to Linux-based edge applications and the ARM Ethos-U65 microNPU, enabling developers to create more capable, cost-effective and energy-efficient machine learning (ML) applications. The module is compliant with the new SMARC 2.1.1 standard, allowing easy integration with SMARC baseboards. For evaluation and design-in of the SM2S-IMX93 module, Avnet Embedded provides a development platform and a starter kit.

The module is a leap forward in Arm-based embedded processing built on an easy-to-work-with modular platform that makes it easy to build the perfect product with powerful compute capabilities baked in. It's an example of Avnet Embedded leading the world in embedded computing design. It has excited customers all over the world and is being used as the basis for many new exciting product designs.

