2024 embedded world Product Showcase: Synaptics’ SL-Series of Embedded IoT Processors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s embedded processors are tasked with supporting advanced AI workloads that also enable power efficiency and low latency. Additionally, customers also need solutions that are flexible, scalable, and easy to develop in various environments, and sometimes under stringent circumstances.

The SL series of embedded processors from Synaptics Incorporated are designed as highly integrated AI-native Linux® and Android™ systems on chip (SoCs), featuring a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A73 64-bit CPU subsystem with security extensions. The series’ integrated GPU for 3D/2D graphics, multimedia accelerators, and much more, makes the processors ideal for home & industrial control, smart appliances, home security gateways, digital signage & displays, POS systems, and scanners.

The Synaptics’ SL-Series in Action

The SL1680 Embedded IoT Processor supports the aforementioned features, with the help of a multi-TOPS NPU providing up to 7.9+ TOPS for edge inferencing tasks. The GPU also supports concurrent execution and general-purpose computing. The SL series also supports a memory controller that interfaces with LPDDR4/LPDDR4x-3733 DRAM for 64-bit and 32-bit data and an eMMC 5.1 controller.

Video and graphics processing can be performed via the Synaptics QDEO® for video, graphics post-processing, and display pipeline, and MIPI CSI-2®, MIPI DSI®, HDMI®, I2S/TDM. Further, the solution offers multi-standard video decoding with support for AV1, H.265/264 MVC, VP8, VP9, MPEG-2, and multi-stream encoding for H.264, VP8 and simultaneous 2160p60 decode and 1080p60 encode.

Further audio support on the device includes audio processing with far-field voice, keyword detection, decompression, and post-processing capabilities. For networking, Gbit networking, PCIe connectivity, as well as SPI, SDIO, UART, USB, GPIO, and ADC communication and interface protocols are included.

Security and cryptography features include:

Base Crypto Module (BCM) security processor

Memory scrambling and integrity checking

True random number generator (TRNG)

Physical attack mitigation

On-chip 32 Kbit OTP

Getting Started with Synaptics’ SL-Series

The SL1680 supports the Synaptics Astra™ platform, an AI-native compute platform providing standards-based open software frameworks, AI toolkits, and Synaptics’ wireless connectivity portfolio to the designers of smart IoT devices.

Additional Resources: