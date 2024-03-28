Embedded Computing Design

NexAIoT Has Edge AI Solutions and Witness Them at embedded world

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 28, 2024

News

Image Credit: NexAIoT

NexAIoT is releasing the NISE 3910 series powered by Intel 12th/13th generation Core processors. It will be showcased along with other Manufacturing-X solutions at Embedded World 2024. It's ideal for edge AI applications and bridging OT and IT as a gateway and edge server. The CPUs leverage an integrated Intel Q670E PCH chipset that delivers hardware communication, reduced latency, and enhances data transfer.

Available CPUs are i3, i5, i7, and i9 (up to 16 E-Cores) and compatible with Windows IoT Enterprise 10, Windows 11, and Linux OS for easy integration. For even more of a dependable connection, the NISE 3910 includes four RJ45 ports. The NISE 3910 supports WiFi, LTE, and 5G modules improving its functionality as a gateway, and refining connectivity options.  

For automation, the CPUs utilize PCIe x4 or PCI aiding in motion control or machine vision. Featured is a PCIe x4 (NvME) slot on M.2 Key M supplying exceptional read/write speeds for SSDs. According to NexAIoT, the direct PCIe x16 signal from the Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors, connected with the 2 x DDR5 slots, enables efficient communication with GPUs, maximizing edge computing performance.

NexAIoT Co., Ltd. will exhibit the NISE 3910 at Embedded World 2024 in Hall 5, Stand 5-253.

For more information, visit nexcom.com.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
Storage
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Topic Tags
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS Development Tools
Debug and Analyze with PLS Development Tools During ew '24

February 5, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit Western Digital
Celebrate World Backup Day: Embed Resilience in Your Own Digital Future

March 28, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: SSV Software Systems
Road to embedded world: SSV Has a New Virtual System-on-Module (vSoM) for Wireless IoT Retrofit

March 29, 2024

MORE