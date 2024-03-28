NexAIoT Has Edge AI Solutions and Witness Them at embedded world

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NexAIoT NexAIoT is releasing the NISE 3910 series powered by Intel 12th/13th generation Core processors. It will be showcased along with other Manufacturing-X solutions at Embedded World 2024. It's ideal for edge AI applications and bridging OT and IT as a gateway and edge server. The CPUs leverage an integrated Intel Q670E PCH chipset that delivers hardware communication, reduced latency, and enhances data transfer.

Available CPUs are i3, i5, i7, and i9 (up to 16 E-Cores) and compatible with Windows IoT Enterprise 10, Windows 11, and Linux OS for easy integration. For even more of a dependable connection, the NISE 3910 includes four RJ45 ports. The NISE 3910 supports WiFi, LTE, and 5G modules improving its functionality as a gateway, and refining connectivity options.

For automation, the CPUs utilize PCIe x4 or PCI aiding in motion control or machine vision. Featured is a PCIe x4 (NvME) slot on M.2 Key M supplying exceptional read/write speeds for SSDs. According to NexAIoT, the direct PCIe x16 signal from the Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors, connected with the 2 x DDR5 slots, enables efficient communication with GPUs, maximizing edge computing performance.

NexAIoT Co., Ltd. will exhibit the NISE 3910 at Embedded World 2024 in Hall 5, Stand 5-253.

