Nuvoton's MUG51 is an MCU for Battery-Free Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Nuvoton Hsinchu, Taiwan. Nuvoton Technology released its MUG51, an 8-bit low power microcontroller including integrated 1T 8051 core functioning at 7.37 MHz, 16 KB Flash APROM, and 1 KB SRAM. The MCUs deliver 12-bit ADC, 16-bit PWM, 16-bit timers, UART, I2C, SPI, two rail-to-rail comparators (ACMP), and an ISO 7816-3 Smart Card interface for UART transmission.

For deployment at the rugged edge the MUG51 provides an operating voltage from 1.8-5.5V and a temperature range of - 40°C to 105°C. Electrostatic shock resistance is rated EFT ±4.4 kV and ESD HBM ±7 kV.

The series adapts to power-on and resume with a minimalist 200 μA power-on before Flash memory begins. The general mode of operation utilizes less than 1.3 mA., while sleep mode uses less than 1 μA.

For more information, visit nuvoton.com.