Nuvoton's MUG51 is an MCU for Battery-Free Devices

By Chad Cox

July 10, 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan. Nuvoton Technology released its MUG51, an 8-bit low power microcontroller including integrated 1T 8051 core functioning at 7.37 MHz, 16 KB Flash APROM, and 1 KB SRAM. The MCUs deliver 12-bit ADC, 16-bit PWM, 16-bit timers, UART, I2C, SPI, two rail-to-rail comparators (ACMP), and an ISO 7816-3 Smart Card interface for UART transmission.

For deployment at the rugged edge the MUG51 provides an operating voltage from 1.8-5.5V and a temperature range of - 40°C to 105°C. Electrostatic shock resistance is rated EFT ±4.4 kV and ESD HBM ±7 kV.

The series adapts to power-on and resume with a minimalist 200 μA power-on before Flash memory begins. The general mode of operation utilizes less than 1.3 mA., while sleep mode uses less than 1 μA.

For more information, visit nuvoton.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

