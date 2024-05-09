Embedded Computing Design

Cybersecurity Resilience: Navigating Evolving Threats

May 09, 2024

Whitepaper

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the urgency of cybersecurity resilience cannot be overstated.


As threats grow in complexity and sophistication, organizations, particularly those in critical infrastructure sectors like Operational Technology (OT), must swiftly adapt their strategies to protect their operations. This whitepaper delves into the challenges of evolving cyber threats and presents a strategic approach to fortifying cybersecurity resilience in OT environments.

