AMobile’s AI-Powered System Redefines Home Protection

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 04, 2024

Image Credit: AMobile

To accelerate consumer AI vision, AMobile has employed MediaTek's IoT development platform leveraging the Genio 510 chipset delivering next-generation edge AI processing such as DLA (Deep Learning Accelerator) and VPU (Vision Processing Unit). Ideal applications include AI image analysis systems and intelligent security.

Highlights:

Bi-Directional Vision AI for Smart Security

Designed for smart home security with facial recognition, de-warping technology, AI noise reduction, and liveness detection

AI Night Mode

Integrated Sony starlight-grade lenses paired with infrared detection used for visual acuity in night vision deployments

Machine Learning Data for Daytime Analysis

The system utilizes ML in sunlight to assess visitors’ gender, age, and label them as adults or children. When a new face is detected, a 60-second countdown is triggered. If an issue ensues with visual competency unresolved, a remote alert ensures prompt response to potential risks.

AI Liveness Detection

AI powered liveness detection enables identification of live individuals and blocks attempts using images to deceive the camera

Dewarp Technology

De-warping technology including multi-sensor fusion, Edge Vision AI, detailed images for an enhancement of video analysis

Energy-Efficient and Comprehensive Protection

IP66-rated water and dust protection with IK08 impact resistance from objects weighing up to 1.7 kg at a 0.3-meter range

For more information, visit amobile-solutions.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

