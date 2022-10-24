Embedded Computing Design

Marvell Launches Cloud-Based LiquidSecurity 2 Module for Hardware Security-as-a-Service

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 24, 2022

News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. Marvell  unveiled its FIPS-certified LiquidSecurity 2 (LS2- converged security platform) hardware security module (HSM) adapter advanced solution driven by cloud-enhanced Marvell OCTEON® data processing unit (DPU) for enabling encryption, key management, authentication, and other HSM services within the cloud.

The Marvell HSM adapter offers advanced cryptographic acceleration and processing, with hardware-secured storage for AES, RSA and ECC encryption algorithms, and 45 partitions for vigorous multi-tenant applications. According to Michela Menting, Digital Security Research Director at ABI Research. “Marvell is at the forefront of enhancing the HSM experience for customers and owners by championing a converged, cloud-adapted solution that is expanding the usefulness and pervasiveness of encryption services. The development of cloud-based HSMs will be one of security’s more impactful trends in the years to come.”

Marvell details the capabilities of the Marvell LS2 HSM as:

  • Highest-Performance: Up to 100,000 ECC operations per second
  • Scalability and Flexibility: Up to 1 million keys and 45 partitions
  •  Lowest TCO: Lowest cost per key stored, per partition (performance per dollar and performance per watt)
  • Comprehensive SDK: API-first design for greater flexibility and rapid deployment
  • Multiple Models, Form Factors and Capabilities: Supports a wide range of use cases across market verticals and multi-cloud deployments
  • Extensive Compliance Roadmap: FIPS 140-31, CC, eIDAS, PCI PTS HSM 4.0
  • Reliability: High availability, load balancing, and fault tolerance

For more information, visit LiquidSecurity 2 HSM.

