SlateSafety Protects Your Data with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Image Credit: SlateSafety

Atlanta, Georgia. Recently, SlateSafety attained SOC 2 Type 2 certification leveraging the highest specifications into robust data security. To achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, an abundance of testing and evaluations from third-party auditors are performed to ensure a solution is meeting or exceeding industry standards. The certification gives notice that SlateSafety is commited to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of private data.