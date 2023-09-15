SlateSafety Protects Your Data with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
September 15, 2023
News
Atlanta, Georgia. Recently, SlateSafety attained SOC 2 Type 2 certification leveraging the highest specifications into robust data security. To achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, an abundance of testing and evaluations from third-party auditors are performed to ensure a solution is meeting or exceeding industry standards. The certification gives notice that SlateSafety is commited to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of private data.
SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Highlights:
- Enhanced Security Measures
- Data Privacy Assurance
- Operational Excellence
- Customer Trust
"Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a testament to our commitment to data security for our customers," said Joe Boettcher, CDO at SlateSafety. "This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering best-in-class safety management solutions while upholding the highest standards of data protection."
For more information, visit slatesafety.com.