SlateSafety Protects Your Data with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 15, 2023

Image Credit: SlateSafety

Atlanta, Georgia. Recently, SlateSafety attained SOC 2 Type 2 certification leveraging the highest specifications into robust data security. To achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, an abundance of testing and evaluations from third-party auditors are performed to ensure a solution is meeting or exceeding industry standards. The certification gives notice that SlateSafety is commited to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of private data.

SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Highlights:

  • Enhanced Security Measures
  • Data Privacy Assurance
  • Operational Excellence
  • Customer Trust

"Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a testament to our commitment to data security for our customers," said Joe Boettcher, CDO at SlateSafety. "This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering best-in-class safety management solutions while upholding the highest standards of data protection."

For more information, visit slatesafety.com.

Editor’s Note: SlateSafety has received more than $2M in funding from organizations such as the National Science Foundation and the United States Air Force to develop its IoT platform.
Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

