Rambus Safeguards You From Quantum Attacks

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Rambus's RT-121 A new series of Quantum Safe IP solutions has been released from Rambus that provide secured hardware and data utilizing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommendation of quantum-compute resistant cryptographic algorithms. Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Security IP at Rambus had this to offer, “This new generation of the Rambus Root of Trust (RoT) is a flagship product in our Quantum Safe IP portfolio that offers customers complete security solutions for the data center and advanced workloads like generative AI.”

Innovative protection includes leveraging CRYSTALS-Kyber (for key-encapsulation) and CRYSTALS-Dilithium (for digital signatures). The Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA), for software and firmware updates (including XMSS/LMS stateful hash firmware signatures), CNSA symmetric-key algorithms, and CNSA quantum-resistant public-key algorithms are all supported by Rambus’s RoT IP.

“To ensure today’s data remains protected into the future, we must implement now security solutions that safeguard against quantum attacks,” ends Paliwal.



