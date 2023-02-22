Road to embedded world ’23 Hsinchu, Taiwan, PUFsecurity

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: PUFsecurity

Security is the thing that will be a it that will always be around, because it is adaptable to both good and nefarious actions. PUFsecurity is adapting for the good as a Arm Ecosystem Partner that offers PSA Certified integrated security IP solutions that are working to protect, connect, and authenticate next generation semiconductors.

The integrated Security IPs leverage PUF-based (Physical Unclonable Function) technology to establish a Hardware Root of Trust with a unique inborn chip fingerprint.

Crypto Coprocessor: PUFcc

PUFcc is a Crypto Coprocessor IP that combines a Hardware Root of Trust with a full suite of cryptographic algorithms, forming an adaptable security IP module that integrates with a wide array of system architectures. This ‘off the shelf’ solution allows designers to ‘drop and play’ a complete IP solution that enables a system’s required security protocols hassle-free.

Security on Chip has become instrumental in unlocking the full potential of IoT, AI, Automotive, and Fintech Technologies. Major incidents highlight the importance of chip security in protecting against different types of attacks throughout the product lifecycle.

While software alone can only mitigate vulnerabilities to a certain degree, hardware methods establish firm foundations for device security as it expands protection starting from the design.

PUFcc has five main components along with their corresponding sub-blocks. The security foundation of PUFcc comes from the PUFrt Hardware Root of Trust that has patterned PUF circuit design, which is stored in a secure OTP with an anti-tamper shell and forms the root keys.

Included are the NIST CAVP-certified and OSCCA standards-compliant crypto accelerators, with ciphers, hashes, and key derivation. Individual modules control the APB and AXI interfaces with a direct memory access module (DMA) for faster access to external memories that need to interact with the crypto coprocessor.

PUFcc is also equipped with a sequencer (SQC) to spare the need for a processor or boot ROM.

The optional fifth component of PUFcc is the extendable enclave to include the external Flash into the secure boundary.

By incorporating supportive crypto hardware, we arrive at a True PUF-based Crypto Coprocessor. The all-in-one integrated solution can take care of all required security functions throughout the product lifecycle. Such compact design can also maintain a security boundary for keeping sensitive information or assets intact. Finally, products and services become secure as protection from the hardware level extends all the way to OS and APPs.

A list of the components and their sub-blocks can be found in the feature session and the downable datasheet.

