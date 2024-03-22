Feel Safe, Emproof Nyx Demonstration at embedded world

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Emproof

Emproof will be demonstrating its innovative Emproof Nyx at this year’s embedded world. This year, we will be debuting our demo of Emproof Nyx. Learn available tools an attacker uses to probe software and watch how Emproof Nyx can help protect against exploitations in product source code.

Emproof Nyx delivers unique levels of protection for embedded devices in resource-limited environments. Through its advanced binary transformation technology, the solution protects application and firmware.



Code Protection:

Emproof Nyx prevents reverse engineering and subsequent IP theft.

Security Hardening:

Emproof Nyx secures against exploitation attacks from hackers.

According to Emproof, it has over 30 years of combined experience at securing embedded systems Emproof experts have been featured in more than 25 top-tier scientific publications that shape the state-of-the-art in software cybersecurity for embedded systems.

Learn more when you visit Emproof at booth 3A-335 and visit emproof.com.